Good News in History, November 6

Happy Birthday to Sally Field–the Flying Nun–who turns 71 years old today. While playing a feisty mill worker, starring in Norma Rae for which she won the first of two Academy Awards, she fought so hard in one scene that she actually broke the rib of an actor playing one of the cops. Upon accepting the best actress award, she exclaimed, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.” WATCH an interview with advice for aging… (1946)

She said recently, “Seventy is old and that’s OK. I’ve gathered strength behind my years. I have value that doesn’t come when you’re 50 or 40 or 30 or 20. It doesn’t come until you’ve been in that saddle for a number of years.” See a 2016 segment with AARP on aging below… (Photo by Journalist Paula Schwartz)

