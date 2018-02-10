On this date 76 years ago, the first gold record (just sprayed with gold lacquer) was presented to Glenn Miller by RCA to celebrate the sale of 1.2 million copies of “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The publicity stunt was later nabbed by the Recording Industry Association of America, which began presenting actual gold records and also trademarked the name. (1942)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- The first singing telegram offered by Postal Telegram Co. (1933)
- Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman opened on Broadway (1949)
- Roy Lichtenstein‘s first solo exhibition opened, which featured his first employment of Ben-Day dots, speech balloons and comic imagery sourcing (1962)
- The Clash started recording their debut album at CBS studios in London in the first of three weekend sessions that would complete production for just £4000 (1977)
- Iraq agreed to allow U-2 surveillance flights over its territory, meeting a key demand by U.N. inspectors searching for banned weapons (2003)
- Senator Barack Obama kicked off his historic presidential campaign with a speech at the state house in Springfield, Ill. (2007)
[…] post Good News in History, February 10 appeared first on Good News […]
[…] post Good News in History, February 10 appeared first on Good News […]