On this day 65 years ago, two scientists at Cambridge University discovered the double-helix structure of DNA, the key to unlocking our human genes. The two young friends, American James Watson and Englishman Francis Crick made perhaps the most important scientific discovery of the 20th century and were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for providing an elegant model that explains how genetic instructions are passed from generation to generation. WATCH a video that tells their unlikely story… (1953)

Watson, who was only 25 at the time and liked to wear Converse sneakers (with laces untied), later wrote the bestselling book, The Double Helix: A Personal Account of the Discovery of the Structure of DNA.

MORE Good News on this Date:

50 slavery opponents met in Ripon, Wisconsin, to call for creation of a new US political group, which became the Republican Party (1854)

(1854) The first vaudeville theater opened in Boston, Massachusetts (1883)

theater opened in Boston, Massachusetts (1883) The United Kingdom accepted the independence of Egypt (1922)

(1922) The US and Egypt re-established diplomatic relations after a seven year break (1974)

re-established diplomatic relations after a seven year break (1974) The first Gulf War ended, one day after Kuwait was liberated (1991)

ended, one day after Kuwait was liberated (1991) More than 1 million Taiwanese participated in the 228 Hand-in-Hand Rally, forming a human chain 500-km long (300-miles) in commemoration of a massacre and calling for peace while turning away from missiles on mainland China pointed their way (2004)

Rally, forming a human chain 500-km long (300-miles) in commemoration of a massacre and calling for peace while turning away from missiles on mainland China pointed their way (2004) Inspired to honor her late husband, Colleen Wogernose went on a kindness spree with three friends, to brighten the day for hundreds of people across Boston (2014)

On this day in 1984, Michael Jackson made history winning seven Grammy awards: album of the year for ‘Thriller’, record of the year and best rock vocal performance for ‘Beat It’, best pop vocal, best R&B performance and best R&B song for ‘Billie Jean’, and best recording for children for ‘E.T The Extra Terrestrial’.