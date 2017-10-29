Fiona the Hippo and Her Chubby Neck Adorably Photobombs Man’s Wedding Proposal

Fiona the Hippo and Her Chubby Neck Adorably Photobombs Man’s Wedding Proposal Uplift

Good Laugh by Good News Network

A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Because Fiona the hippo is clearly America’s favorite zoo animal, this couple was delighted when she decided to crash their wedding proposal earlier this month.

Nick Kelbe and Hayley Roll were visiting the baby hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo when Kelbe popped the question.

Drawn to the romantic occasion, Fiona meandered up to the couple in order to preside over the proposal with her adorable neck chub pressed up against the glass.

LOOK: Storm Chaser Proposes to His Girlfriend in Front of Tornado

Of course, Ms. Roll said yes – and they were thrilled to have photo evidence of the sweet event.

Roll, who is a radiologist in pediatrics, later posted the photos to Instagram, with instant social media success.

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” she wrote.

In a shout-out to her new fiancé, she said: “Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you.”

You Should Hippopatamately Share This Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photos by Hayley Roll)