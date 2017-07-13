Good News in History, July 13

Happy 75th Birthday to actor Harrison Ford whose many memorable characters include Han Solo in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, a police detective in Witness, a doctor who was framed in The Fugitive, and an American president in Air Force One. WATCH a video clip of his Top 10 Performances… (1942)

allowed women to compete for the first time (1908) The Hollywood Sign was officially dedicated in the hills above Los Angeles (1923)

was officially dedicated in the hills above Los Angeles (1923) Frank Sinatra made his first record, “From the Bottom of My Heart” with Harry James and his Orchestra, for the American label Brunswick (1939)

made his first record, “From the Bottom of My Heart” with Harry James and his Orchestra, for the American label Brunswick (1939) John F. Kennedy won the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles (1960)

And, on this day in 1985, the Live Aid benefit concerts were held in London, Philadelphia, Sydney and Moscow. “Feed the World” was sung or shouted by 60 legendary performers during 16 hours of music in the largest satellite link-up television broadcast in history. The telethon, which reached an estimated 1.5–2 billion TV viewers, ultimately raised $200 million to aid starving people in Ethiopia and around Africa and inspired future shows like Farm Aid and Live 8. The hunger relief event was organized by Bob Geldof, the Irishman who previously produced the Christmas fundraising song, “Feed the World.” (DVDs on Amazon or see some highlights and films on YouTube)