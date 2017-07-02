Good News in History, July 2

Happy 70th Birthday to Larry David, head writer and co-creator of “Seinfeld.” Starting with a history degree from the University of Maryland, the Brooklyn-raised comedian went on to write and star in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. That show’s seventh season featured the cast of Seinfeld returning in a story arc involving Larry’s attempt to organize a Seinfeld reunion TV special… Go behind the scenes during the Seinfeld cast reunion on ‘Curb’. (1947)

(Image via the HBO YouTube channel)

MORE Good News on this Day:

240 years ago today, Vermont became the first American state to abolish slavery (1777)

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law by U.S. President Johnson outlawing all segregation on the basis of race (1964)

North and South Vietnam united after being divided since 1954 (1976)

45 helium balloons and a lawn chair lifted Larry Walters to 16,000 feet (1982)

Vicente Fox was elected President of México, the first from an opposition party, ending the Institutional Revolutionary Party’s 71-year reign (2000)

Vicente Fox was elected President of México, the first from an opposition party, ending the Institutional Revolutionary Party's 71-year reign (2000)

Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo around the world nonstop in a balloon (2002)

India's high court decriminalized homosexuality striking down a 150-year colonial ban against gay sex between consenting adults (2009)

And on this day in 2005, Live 8 Concerts rocked 10 cities, including London, Philadelphia, Paris, Berlin, Johannesburg, Rome and Moscow, designed to put pressure on G8 countries to address poverty and debt in Africa. Hundreds of millions of people saw the Bob Geldof-produced events in person, on TV, or online. As a result, five days later, the G8 leaders pledged to double levels of aid to poor nations from $25 to $50 billion by the year 2010. Included in the all-star line-ups were Pink Floyd, (reunited with former bassist/vocalist/lyricist Roger Waters for the first time in over 24 years), U2, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Chris Martin, Dave Matthews, Stevie Wonder, Will Smith, and Robin Williams–covering Queen’s We Will Rock You. DVD sets are available online.

And, on this day in 1971, Queen performed their first show as a band, featuring Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and Freddie Mercury. It was Mercury who suggested the band’s name, and created the logo which combined the members’ zodiac signs and appeared on all the Queen LPs. (Click to enlarge the photo of Freddie Mercury statue on Lake Geneva, Switzerland by S Werner, CC)