Grandma Gives Advice to Stressed Out New Yorkers From 3,000 Miles Away

Eileen Wilkinson is a 100-year-old grandma who loves to share her worldly advice with other people – and what better way than to counsel stressed out New Yorkers from the comfort of her living room?

Wilkinson does not live in New York – she lives in Washington state and communicates through a laptop and live webcam that is set up on the streets of the Big Apple.

The booth was set up by her grandson Mike Matthews, who works as a social media professor at New York University. He says that the makeshift therapist’s office not only gives his sweet grandma something fun to do, but she also gives good advice to the people attending the booth.

Over the course of the last 3 months, Wilkinson has given advice to hundreds of New Yorkers who sought the wisdom of a seasoned senior.

