Halloween Candy for Heroes! — A Great Use of Your Extra Halloween...

Halloween Candy for Heroes! — A Great Use of Your Extra Halloween Candy Culture

At Home by Brad Aronson

If you’re like our family, your kids won’t need all the Halloween candy they’ll receive. You also won’t need the leftovers you have from buying more candy than you’ll be able to pass out.

A great use of that Halloween candy is to remind our troops that they’re not forgotten! You can thank our troops, make someone’s day, share your candy and even get a tax deduction. You only need to bring your candy to your local drop off location.

There are three great organizations collecting candy: Operation Gratitude, which has sent over 1.6 million care packages to troops, wants our extra Halloween candy to create care packages for our troops.

Soldiers’ Angels, which has sent over 800,000 care packages to troops overseas, is also collecting candy for care packages.

Lastly, the Halloween Candy Buy Back will collect your candy and pay you $1 for every pound you donate for the troops.

(READ the rest of the article at Brad Aronson’s blog…)