For Your Health: Use Hand Sanitizers Without Triclosan

This is worth sharing with everyone you know as schools, hospitals and offices are distributing vast amounts of hand sanitizer gels to help prevent the spread of the flu virus or possibly the H1N1 virus.

Look at the ingredients and be conscious of what you are using. If you are concerned about compromising your immune system – and you care about our environment – be wary of Triclosan. Food and Water Watch has a public education campaign to alert consumers of the possible side effects. There are enough products on the market that do not use Triclosan, to make it a simple choice. For example:

* Seventh Generation

* Mrs. Meyers

* CleanWell

* LUSH

* Nature’s Gate

* Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer

* Weleda

* Listerine Essential Care

I recently tried CleanWell and was pleasantly surprised by not only the product but also the story behind the product — read more in Sustainable is Good.

It is all natural and alcohol free. Joy, grandmother and aromacologist, created a formula for the benefit of her grandson Connor, who was born with an immune system disorder. With the formula in hand of essential oils especially thyme and oregano, a team of scientists led the way for the creation of CleanWell products, which help kill 99.9% of the germs. Read more at www.cleanwelltoday.com. (Their packaging (photo, above) is also good for the environment)

In fact, regardless of the flu – this is a good reminder to know at all times the ingredients of the products you use. Triclosan is a known endocrine disruptor, which possibly affects male and female reproductive hormones and potentially increases the risk for breast cancer. After it flows into the water supply, frogs become deformed. (See GNN story about the latest scientific studies and learn which toothpastes and mouthwashes are made with the chemical.)

Research shows that soap and water are enough to rid the hands of germs, but sometimes, we are not near enough to a faucet. In that case, when possible, use products that support your health instead of compromising it. Make educated decisions in what you purchase and what you use.

By Keri Douglas, writer/photographer, Washington, DC: keridouglas.wordpress.com