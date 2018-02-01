 At Home Archives - Good News Network
Finally, an Excuse to Cancel All Your Plans: Staying in is Good For the Environment

USA

Is Your Cat Fat? Here’s How Much You Should Feed it to Lose Weight, According to Science

Animals

Parents Now Spend Twice as Much Time With Their Children as 50 Years Ago

World

Couple Builds Fancy Chicken Coop Shaped Just Like a UFO and the Birds Love it

Arts & Leisure

This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats

Animals

House Cleaning or Walking to Work Staves Off Death, Says Study

Health

Man Spends Two Years Building Incredible Mini Mansion For His Dogs

Animals

A Genius Invention is Saving Thousands of Animals From Drowning in Backyard Pools

Animals

While Trying to Lose Weight, Here’s Why You Should Wear Bunny Slippers

Self-Help

Grandpa Delights Granddaughter With DIY Theme Park (WATCH)

Arts & Leisure

Free Paint-It-Forward Service Changes Lives of Families Across US

Business

Brief, Intense Stair Climbing is a Practical Way to Boost Fitness

Health

Finally a Revolutionary Redesign for the Ironing Board – What a Time-Saver!

Reviews

Designer Turns Garage Door into Scary Monster with Chomping Jaws

Arts & Leisure

Rerelease of Rare Salvadore Dalí Cookbook is as Bizarre as it is Tasty

Arts & Leisure

The Angie’s List Website Is Now Free, Consumers Rejoice

Business

Find it Hard to Exercise? Get Up for a Morning Dance Party

Health

Alarm Clock Wakes You With Pleasant Aromas Instead of Loud Sounds

Business

Refreshing Sweet Treat Replacements For Unhealthy Desserts

At Home

Help the Monarch Population by Raising Them Yourself

Environment
