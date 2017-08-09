Hear John Mayer’s Moving Tribute to the Late Glen Campbell

If John Mayer couldn’t become any more beloved, he is now being hailed for performing a very moving acoustic tribute to the late country singer and actor Glen Campbell.

During last night’s performance in Nashville for his Search For Everything tour, the musician crooned a soft rendition of “Gentle on my Mind” – one of Campbell’s most popular songs.

Campbell, who is known for singing the hit songs “Gentle on my Mind,” “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Galveston,” and “Wichita Lineman”, passed away yesterday at the age of 81 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell personally was chosen by John Wayne to be his co-star in the film True Grit. The guitar player also landed a TV variety show for a few years called The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.

During his 50 years in show business, Campbell has released more than 70 albums. He has sold 45 million records and accumulated 12 RIAA Gold albums, 4 Platinum albums and 1 Double-Platinum album.

(WATCH the video below)

