India to Employ Youth, Planting 2 Billion Trees Along Roads News

World by Good News Network

The newly-elected government in India plans to plant 2 billion trees along the network of National Highways across the country to employ jobless youth.

“I have asked officials to come out with a plan to plant 200 crore (2 billion) trees along these stretches which in turn would create jobs for the unemployed on the one hand and protect the environment on the other,” Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Rural Development Minister Nitin Gadkari said here today.

(READ the story in the Financial Express)

Photo credit: Ashok666, via Flickr – CC license