India to Employ Youth, Planting 2 Billion Trees Along Roads
The newly-elected government in India plans to plant 2 billion trees along the network of National Highways across the country to employ jobless youth.
“I have asked officials to come out with a plan to plant 200 crore (2 billion) trees along these stretches which in turn would create jobs for the unemployed on the one hand and protect the environment on the other,” Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Rural Development Minister Nitin Gadkari said here today.
(READ the story in the Financial Express)
Photo credit: Ashok666, via Flickr – CC license
Let’s tell the full story, instead of just this half, which makes it sound better for India. As the former owner of a tropical hardwoods company based in Costa Rica, you are hearing this first-hand from someone (me) who was there and whose mission was to create a sustainable, vertically-integrated business that would have allowed people and economies to fully benefit from their own natural resources.
For longer than the last decade, wood buyers from India have been systematically raping Central America and Africa of its tropical hardwoods – mostly teak trees.
They buy from small farmers who planted trees to take advantage of tax laws, but had no idea about sustainable farming. Indian buyers would buy up entire farms at the cheapest prices possible (using tricks like ignoring the thickness of bark in their calculations) and ship the trees in bulk back to India, with no plan of sustainability for the farmers.
The reason they did this is because they used up all of their own trees in India and needed to get them somewhere else while waiting for their saplings to grow. Oh, many of these trees are being used simply for funeral pires. That’s right – they’re burning the saplings to cremate individuals. So please, let’s stop talking about this like India is saving the planet. They’re not. Not even close.