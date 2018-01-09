 Asia Archives - Good News Network
South and North Korea Meet For Peace Talks, Already Lifting Travel Bans

Nepal’s Last Dancing Bears Have Been Rescued

India Bans Circuses From Using Wild Animals For Exhibition

101 Pangolins Destined for Black Market Rescued from Fishing Boat

World’s First Hydrogen Fueled Train Creates its Own Power– With Zero Emissions

Coral Scientist Sees New Tide of Hope to Protect Chinese Reefs

The Majestic Long-Endangered Snow Leopard is Not Endangered Anymore

Instead of Committing Suicide on a Nepalese Mountain, She Met a Villager Who Changed Everything

Two Villages Emerge From Poverty – and Pollution – With Online Sales

Jackie Chan’s Adorable New Video Encourages Animals to Protect Themselves With Kung Fu

Indian Supreme Court Enshrines Right to Privacy So Government Can’t Misuse Collected Data

You Can Actually Do Something Good With Those Eclipse Glasses Instead of Throwing Them Away

Watch Tiger Family Pose For Amazing Selfies Before Knocking Out Camera’s Memory Card

Wild Horses Finally Return to Homeland 50 Years After They Vanished

Pakistan Opens First Ever Violence Against Women Center

Renewable Energy Now Employs Almost 10M People Worldwide

First Asian Country Rules in Favor of Same-sex Marriage

Fukushima Rice is Safe For the First Time Since Nuclear Disaster

Chinese Man Trapped in India Finally Arrived Home After 50 Years

Indian Parliament Passes Landmark Equal Rights HIV Bill

