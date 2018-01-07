 Climate Archives - Good News Network
China is Building Another Enormous Floating Solar Farm on Top of Abandoned Coal Mine

NASA Sees First Direct Proof of Ozone Hole Recovery

China Launches World’s Biggest Carbon Trading Market: ‘It’s like the Pyramids of Giza for climate policy’

In Historic Announcement, World Bank Says it Will No Longer Finance Oil and Gas Exploration

New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to Zero Emissions

World’s First “Negative Emission” Plant Will Turn CO2 to Stone

Catholic Church to Make Record Divestment From Fossil Fuels

U.S. Energy Secretary Announces $36 Million For Carbon Capture Technologies

In ‘Momentous Milestone’, Pakistan Plants One Billion Trees Ahead of Schedule

Goals of Paris Agreement May Be Met Sooner Than Expected

Colorado Joins Paris Climate Agreement

India Plants Record-breaking 66 Million Trees in 12 Hours

Hawaii Becomes First U.S. State To Adopt Goals in Paris Climate Accord

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Kayaks Over to a Family to Discuss Climate Change

Michael Bloomberg Pledges $15Mil to Ensure U.S. Fulfills Paris Climate Accord

Some Corals Have Started Adapting to Warmer Temperatures

Long-term Fate of Tropical Forests May Not Be So Dire

One Factual Dose Can Help Immunize Public Against Misinformation

Project to Plant 3 Million Trees, One For Every Resident of the City

Bill Gates Announces $1Bil Fund for New Technology Geared Toward Climate Change

