James Murdoch Pledges $1 Million to Famed Anti-Nazi Organization

James Murdoch, son of the conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch and chief executive of 21st Century Fox, has just announced in an email that he will be pledging $1 million to an anti-hate organization.

The donation will be given to the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish organization dedicated to promoting equality and ending bigotry.

“These events remind us all why vigilance against hate and bigotry is an eternal obligation — a necessary discipline for the preservation of our way of life and our ideals,” wrote Murdoch.

“I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists,” he added. “Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

“We hardly ever talk about our charitable giving, but in this case, I wanted to tell you and encourage you to be generous too. Many of you are supporters of the Anti-Defamation League already – now is a great time to give more.”

Reprint (Photo by NRKbeta, CC)