Equality Archives - Good News Network

Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)

Saudi Women Can Now Do More Than Drive; They Can Enjoy Sports Games With the Men

James Murdoch Pledges $1 Million to Famed Anti-Nazi Organization

Former White Supremacists are Helping Others to Renounce Their Extremism

Schwarzenegger Steps Up For Anti-hate Group: ‘Our Voices Are Louder and Stronger’

Country Passes Landmark Law Banning ‘All Violence Against Women’

First Asian Country Rules in Favor of Same-sex Marriage

Saudi Women Will No Longer Need Men’s Permission to Seek Education, Health Care

Pope Francis is Paying the Rent of a Private Beach for the Disabled

Indian Parliament Passes Landmark Equal Rights HIV Bill

Women Break Stereotypes By Building Their Own Tiny Houses

Theatre Company Creates Sensory-Friendly Christmas Carol Play to Include All Audiences

Spain Gets Rid of Fascist Named Streets to Honor Women Instead

Toys R Us Open Stores For ‘Quiet Hour’ to Accommodate Kids With Autism

Longest Flight with All-Female Crew Marks International Women’s Day for Air India

Former Child Brides Win Case in Court: Zimbabwe Bans Child Marriage

Village in India Plants 111 Trees Whenever a Girl is Born

Saudi Girls Get Gym Classes for the First Time (And Other Advances)

Iraqi Women Make Gains in Parliamentary Elections

Senate Women’s Restroom Expanding to Accommodate Historic Numbers

