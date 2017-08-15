Schwarzenegger Steps Up For Anti-hate Group: ‘Our Voices Are Louder and Stronger’ Culture

In the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this week, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has stood in defiance against racism by donating thousands of dollars to an anti-hate organization on Sunday.

The movie star and bodybuilder published a powerful statement on Facebook concerning the donation:

“My message to them is simple: you will not win. Our voices are louder and stronger. There is no white America – there is only the United States of America. You were not born with these hateful views – you can change, grow, and evolve, and I suggest you start immediately.”

“Today, I’m sending $100,000 to an anti-hate organization I’ve worked with for decades – the Simon Wiesenthal Center, named after the great Nazi hunter who I was lucky to call a friend.”

“I have spoken to its founder, Rabbi Marvin Hier, and I know that my contribution can help advance the Center’s mission of expanding tolerance through education and fighting hate all over America – in the streets and online. My dream is that all of you will join me in helping your favorite anti-hate organizations in any way you can.”

