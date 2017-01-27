City resident Ian Miller has started a petition to rename the Pittsburgh International Airport after Fred Rogers, the beloved children’s television show host.

Miller’s petition – which has already collected 1,800 signatures out of 2,500 – will be sent to the Allegheny County Airport Authority and the City of Pittsburgh requesting to officially rename the airport Fred Rogers International Airport.

“Pittsburgh is still an active transit hub and, for many people, our airport will be their first experience in Pittsburgh,” says Miller. “We wish to welcome everybody to our neighborhood.”

One of the supporters, Kishan Thadikonda from Frederick, Maryland, applauded the effort by saying: “In a time where the future looks bleaker and bleaker, it would be refreshing to honor someone who taught me above all to be a good person.”

