Inspiring news

Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car

Heroes

Watch Dramatic Moment When Woman Decides to March into Frozen Lake to Rescue Stranger’s Dog

Heroes

Street Fighter is Giving Back: 14-0, The Inspiring Story of UFC’s Brian Ortega – Hispanic Athlete of the Year

Sports

Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother

Heroes

Mom Turns $700 into a $65 Million Company After Manufacturer Calls Her ‘a Stupid Woman’

Business

Man Leaves Jail To Find No One Will Hire Him So He Starts Business And John Legend Lends A Hand

Celebrities

Deepak Chopra Talks to Tony Robbins About the Power of the Mind-Body Connection

Good Life

When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him

Heroes

Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man

Heroes

‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts

Environment

Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk

Celebrities

Teen Paralyzed in Freak Accident 13 Years Ago is Now Competing in Pyeongchang

Sports

Homeless Teen Goes From Living in a Car to Creating Absolutely Stunning Photos as a Wedding Photographer

Arts & Leisure

When Mom Cancels Appointment to Take Care of Sick Son, Company Sends Her Flowers

Business

5 Ways to Boost Willpower—the Greatest Predictor of Health, Happiness, Love, and Wealth

Good Life

Ordinary Black American Didn’t Set Out to Change the World, But Did

Heroes

Watch Bus Driver’s “Ecstatic” Reaction to Students Surprising Him With Super Bowl Tickets

Sports

High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated

Sports

12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?

Kids

The 5 Love Languages and How to Improve Any Relationship Just by Knowing How to Use Them

Good Life
