Matthew McConaughey Surprises Strangers By Handing Out 4,500 Turkeys On His 48th Birthday Culture

Celebrities by Good News Network

Some people want to celebrate their birthdays with a big party that’s all about them.

But for Matthew McConaughey, that was the last thing on his mind.

The Oscar-winning actor turned 48 years old on November 4, 2017 and he spent the day giving back to the people of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor handed out 4,500 turkeys to families in the area, alongside 250 volunteers. The kind act was part of a charity initiative with Wild Turkey Distillery, called Wild Turkey Gives Back.

The Kentucky bourbon whiskey brand is located near Lawrenceburg. The actor was hired as the creative director and celebrity spokesman for the company’s latest campaign in 2016.

In a Facebook live video, Matthew documented surprising the other volunteers.

“Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor told them. “Let’s go make some people happy, put some smiles on some faces, deliver some turkeys. There’s some people that are gonna be happy to get ’em.”

He also shared a second video of himself bringing a free turkey to a group of women who introduced themselves as the “hot mamas.”

