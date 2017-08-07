NASA Wants to Send Your Uplifting Message to Voyager 1, the Most...

NASA Wants to Send Your Uplifting Message to Voyager 1, the Most Distant Spacecraft Ever News

Science by McKinley Corbley

If you have ever received an inspiring message inside of your 40th birthday card, now is the time to share it with NASA.

Voyager 1, which has become the longest continuously operating space mission ever, as well as the most distant manmade object, is celebrating 40 years of space exploration. Over the course of its trajectory, it has become the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space and the only spacecraft to fly by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Only one of the submissions will be elected as the official birthday message for Voyager. The messages can be submitted on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Tumblr, or Instagram under the tag #MessageToVoyager.

The posts, which must be under 60 characters long, will be chosen through popular public vote with input form the Voyager team.

Public voting will run from August 23rd to August 29th.

Since NASA announced the opportunity, Twitter has been flooded with messages that are both hilarious and serious; some of them religious, others political, and some of which are just plain clever.

What would you say to Voyager 1 if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments below.

'Don't forget your towel!' — Andy (@Nexusdog_UK) August 6, 2017

Ground control to Major Tom — Robert O'Connor (@RobertO63022505) August 6, 2017

You travelled 139 AU and all you got was this lousy tweet #MessageToVoyager — Stefano Stocca (@stoc911) August 2, 2017

#MessageToVoyager If you happen to see Pluto out there, tell him he's a good boy; we didn't mean what we said #gishwhes — Justin Hudes (@hudattack) August 6, 2017

"Second Star to the Right, and straight on 'til Morning..."#MessageToVoyager — Alan Nakamura (@cleekmaker00) August 3, 2017

