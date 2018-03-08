 Innovation Archives - Good News Network
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments

Health

New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’

Science

Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts

Heroes

Canada’s First ‘Dementia Village’ is Set to Open its Doors Next Year

World

New Mind-Reading Technology Recreates Images of a Patient’s Thoughts

Science

Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle

World

How Volcanoes Could Be Used to Build Energy Efficient Cities of the Future

Environment

Scientists Have Found an ‘Off Switch’ For Celiac’s Disease

Health

New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary

Health

Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language

Science

Heroin Vaccine Could Prevent Overdoses and Addiction

Health

Founder of Tom’s Shoes Reveals Lessons Learned From Early Business Failure and How to Win

Good Business

Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways

Environment

FDA Approves ‘Breakthrough’ Blood Test for Detecting Concussion — Will Save Money and Cut Radiation Exposure

Health

New Los Angeles ‘Parking Meters’ Are Collecting Change For the Homeless

USA

Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives

Inspiring

How James Dyson Will Use His Vacuum Design to Suck Garbage From Rivers

Science

Origami-inspired Tents of Donated Cardboard Could Protect Brussels’s Homeless

World

3D Printed Turtle Eggs Are Being Used to Crack Down on Poaching

Science

Scientists Levitate Largest Object Yet With Acoustic ‘Tornado’ That Could Get Humans Hovering

Science
