Newly Discovered Methane-eating Bacteria Could Help Save the Atmosphere News

Earth by Good News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this compelling story via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please scroll past them, and know GNN would not choose to earn money from such content… Thank you.

Bacteria that eat methane, a greenhouse gas, have been discovered in an Antarctic lake that has been isolated from the atmosphere for thousands of years. Their presence could significantly reduce the potential risk of warming posed by reservoirs of gas locked up in the ice, scientists say. Scientists found the bacteria by drilling in Lake Whillans,…

Click To Share The Cool News With Your Friends