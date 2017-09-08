CLOSE

World

0
EDITOR’S NOTE: We want to bring you this good news via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please know that GNN does...

1
Over 800,000 low-income houses in England and Wales are to have free solar panels installed on their rooves over the course of the next...

0
After 10 years of debate and delay, Kenya has finally approved the world's strictest plastic bag ban. Th ban punishes the import, manufacturing, or selling...

0
Thanks to the tireless efforts devoted to education and treatment of the disease, a new report says that HIV/AIDS is no longer the leading...

0
Since the beginning of 2017, the Chinese government has launched over 8,000 clean-up initiatives to finally end water pollution.

0
The Supreme Court of India has just ruled that privacy is a fundamental right that is protected by the Constitution. The unanimous verdict comes in...
© Copyright 1997 - 2017 Good News Network LLC