World
Two Villages Emerge From Poverty – and Pollution – With Online Sales
Sep 8, 2017
0
EDITOR’S NOTE: We want to bring you this good news via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please know that GNN does...
Free Solar Panels to Be Installed on 800K Low-income UK Households
Sep 5, 2017
1
Over 800,000 low-income houses in England and Wales are to have free solar panels installed on their rooves over the course of the next...
Kenya Attacks Plastic Bag Problem With Toughest Ban in the World
Aug 29, 2017
0
After 10 years of debate and delay, Kenya has finally approved the world's strictest plastic bag ban. Th ban punishes the import, manufacturing, or selling...
AIDS is No Longer the Leading Cause of Death in Africa
Aug 27, 2017
0
Thanks to the tireless efforts devoted to education and treatment of the disease, a new report says that HIV/AIDS is no longer the leading...
China Spends $100 Billion on Finally Keeping Water Clean
Aug 26, 2017
0
Since the beginning of 2017, the Chinese government has launched over 8,000 clean-up initiatives to finally end water pollution.
Indian Supreme Court Enshrines Right to Privacy So Government Can’t Misuse Collected Data
Aug 24, 2017
0
The Supreme Court of India has just ruled that privacy is a fundamental right that is protected by the Constitution. The unanimous verdict comes in...
Load more
