A Perfect 10: This Corgi's Diving Technique is Sure to Make You Laugh

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Who is Michael Phelps again? We were too busy watching the slick swimming moves of Cooper the corgi.

Cooper, who has become an internet star with his patented “Corgi Flop”, has wracked up over 12 millions views from adoring fans admiring his impeccable diving technique.

Cooper made history with the Corgi Flop when he was first taken swimming by his family at Shuswap Lake, British Columbia in 2010.

The pup has become so beloved for his goofy maneuvers, he even has his own Facebook page.

His self-described hobbies included wine tasting, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, and – of course – swimming.

(WATCH the video below)