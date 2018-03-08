 Funny Archives - Good News Network
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving

Business

When Woman Sees Anxious Man Missing His Lost Pen, She Grew Determined to Reunite Them

Inspiring

Einstein the Parrot Celebrates Her 30th Birthday By Doing a Lot of Startlingly Good Impressions

Animals

Grandfather Can’t Stop Laughing When He Finally Discovers the Hiding Place of His Missing Phone

Laughs

Man Leaves Boxes of Amusing “New” Girl Scout Flavors at Local Grocery Store

Laughs

A Sneaky Corgi Taught Itself to Ride a Woman’s Pony – and the Video Has Gone Viral

Animals

Watch Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man in Trench Coat Try to Get in to See ‘Black Panther’

Laughs

Dating App Users Are Reportedly Changing Their Locations to Pyeongchang to Match With Olympians

Laughs

Cop Writes Amusing “Police Report” of Furry Carjacker Found on His Windshield

Laughs

Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick

Celebrities

Couple Can’t Contain Their Laughter When Wife Accidentally Sends Beauty Product Flying

Laughs

Cop Surprised – and Delighted – When He Finds the Car He is About to Ticket is Made of Snow

Laughs

Mom Can’t Stop Laughing Over Son’s Attempt to Use a Rotary Phone – and it’s Hilarious

Laughs

Los Angeles is Searching for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

Laughs

Roommate’s Prank is Called the Funniest Tweet of All Time

Laughs

Artist Turns His Morning Plate of Eggs into Egg-sellent Designs

Arts & Leisure

Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’

Laughs

Watch New Zealand Dad Do Humorous Imitation of How Fathers Handle Christmas Shopping

Laughs

Sleepy 2-Year-old Asks Santa for the Simplest Gift Imaginable

Kids

Watch Cat Take Drastic Action to Stop Her Human From Singing About Her in the Bathtub

Laughs
