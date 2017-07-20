A Prescription for Compassion, This Handyman Builds Cheap Wheelchairs and Gives Them...

A Prescription for Compassion, This Handyman Builds Cheap Wheelchairs and Gives Them to Disabled Dogs

Pets by McKinley Corbley

This animal lover dreamed up a brilliant solution for the dozens of disabled pups wandering around his city.

When 40-year-old Pan Chieh isn’t working as a machine operator, he is busy building homemade canine wheelchairs out of water pipes.

Instead, Chieh offered to build her a cheaper prototype.

On the weekends, Chieh and his girlfriend travel around the region and visit animal shelters, rescue organizations, and disabled dog homes. While they sometimes ask for help financing travel expenses, they will often give away the wheelchairs for free.

Additionally, Chieh will make wheelchairs for disabled cats, but the dogs are more at risk from farmers setting traps in order to prevent theft of crops or food.

(WATCH the video below)

