Disability Archives - Good News Network

Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language

Science

Teen Paralyzed in Freak Accident 13 Years Ago is Now Competing in Pyeongchang

Sports

FDA Approves First Ever Gene Therapy Treatment For Blindness

Health

This Font is Designed Specifically For Dyslexia – and it Really Works

Health

Now You Can Use Snapchat to Learn Sign Language For Free

Arts & Leisure

Park Installs Device For the Colorblind so They Can Enjoy Dazzling Fall Colors – Watch the Emotional Reactions

USA

Students Spend 200 Hours Making Halloween Costume For Girl With Rare Mutation

Arts & Leisure

Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line For Adults With Disabilities

Business

Blind Piano Maestro Knows What to Play by Listening to Conductor’s Breathing

Arts & Leisure

Parents Turn 8-Year-Old Son’s Wheelchair Into Amazing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Costume

Arts & Leisure

Watch 13-Year-old Girl Land Record-Breaking Backflip in Her Wheelchair

Sports

Artist Creates Dolls With Skin Conditions So People Will Love Their Differences

Arts & Leisure

Refugee Cat From Istanbul Earns Adorable Safe Haven in New Jersey

Animals

Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans

USA

College Girl Gives Up Free Time to Show Special Needs Kids That They Can Dance

Arts & Leisure

Once a Quadriplegic He Now Throws Ceremonial First Pitch After Breakthrough Treatment

Kids

Prisoners Change Their Lives, Becoming Expert Braille Transcribers for Blind Students

Inspiring

Man With No Arms Wins Gold at National Archery Championship

Sports

Dance Company Includes People in Wheelchairs and Busts a Beautiful Move

Arts & Leisure

8-Year-old Helps Buy New Wheelchair For His Best Buddy When Insurance Fails

Kids
