Disability Archives - Good News Network

Home
Tags
Disability
Tag: Disability
Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language
Feb 20, 2018
Science
Teen Paralyzed in Freak Accident 13 Years Ago is Now Competing in Pyeongchang
Feb 12, 2018
Sports
FDA Approves First Ever Gene Therapy Treatment For Blindness
Dec 20, 2017
Health
This Font is Designed Specifically For Dyslexia – and it Really Works
Dec 4, 2017
Health
Now You Can Use Snapchat to Learn Sign Language For Free
Nov 24, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Park Installs Device For the Colorblind so They Can Enjoy Dazzling Fall Colors – Watch the Emotional Reactions
Nov 7, 2017
USA
Students Spend 200 Hours Making Halloween Costume For Girl With Rare Mutation
Oct 26, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line For Adults With Disabilities
Oct 24, 2017
Business
Blind Piano Maestro Knows What to Play by Listening to Conductor’s Breathing
Oct 18, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Parents Turn 8-Year-Old Son’s Wheelchair Into Amazing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Costume
Oct 16, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Watch 13-Year-old Girl Land Record-Breaking Backflip in Her Wheelchair
Oct 11, 2017
Sports
Artist Creates Dolls With Skin Conditions So People Will Love Their Differences
Oct 10, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Refugee Cat From Istanbul Earns Adorable Safe Haven in New Jersey
Oct 8, 2017
Animals
Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans
Sep 11, 2017
USA
College Girl Gives Up Free Time to Show Special Needs Kids That They Can Dance
Aug 31, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Once a Quadriplegic He Now Throws Ceremonial First Pitch After Breakthrough Treatment
Aug 20, 2017
Kids
Prisoners Change Their Lives, Becoming Expert Braille Transcribers for Blind Students
Aug 14, 2017
Inspiring
Man With No Arms Wins Gold at National Archery Championship
Aug 9, 2017
Sports
Dance Company Includes People in Wheelchairs and Busts a Beautiful Move
Aug 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
8-Year-old Helps Buy New Wheelchair For His Best Buddy When Insurance Fails
Jul 25, 2017
Kids
1
2
3
...
19
Page 1 of 19
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
