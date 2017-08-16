Prince Now Has His Own Shade of Purple

Rain isn’t the only thing that is purple now.

Prince, who was the musical genius responsible for ”1999”, “Purple Rain”, and “Little Red Corvette”, has just been given his very own shade of purple.

In partnership with the Prince Estate, the Pantone Color Institute has released a new, intense shade of purple named “Love Symbol #2”: the symbol by which the pop icon was identified.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, entertainment advisor to Prince’s Estate.

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said: “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one.’ A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

The singer passed away in his home recording studio at the age of 57 last year.

In addition to the new shade of purple, Prince has been honored by a digital museum of his legacy, and countless musical tributes. Though Prince left no heirs behind, he also lived a secret humanitarian life that was only truly reviewed after his death.

