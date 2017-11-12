Scuba Diver Fighting Cancer Sees Cute Pufferfish Swim Up to Her and...

Scuba Diver Fighting Cancer Sees Cute Pufferfish Swim Up to Her and Refuse to Leave Her Side Photo of the Day by Good News Network

PT Hirschfield has found a way to bring light to each day by scuba diving.

According to Storyful, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer three years ago and has since been using scuba diving as a form of release.

She recently went for a dive in Rye Pier on Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay in Australia. Little did she know that she was about to meet a new friend just beneath the surface.

In a video posted on October 20, 2017, PT is swimming around in the beautiful scenery when she is greeted by a small pufferfish. The tiny animal’s smile is almost human-like!

The pufferfish spots the camera PT is using to film her surrounding and seems mesmerized. The fish continues swimming near PT and refuses to leave the scuba diver’s side.

For about 10 minutes, the sweet pufferfish smiles for the camera and keeps the scuba diver company as she explores the ocean. They take countless selfies together and bask in the amazing moment.

After all, it’s not every day you see a wild animal getting so close to a human in such a friendly manner.

