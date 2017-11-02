Senior Learns How to Do Wife’s Makeup Before She Goes Blind

I could actually cry! Relationship goals 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/scCh4zu54h — Scott Summers (@itsscottsummers) October 22, 2017

If you haven’t cried yet today, we have just the thing for you.

A photo that was posted on Twitter last week shows a senior couple standing together in the makeup section of a department store.

The description for the photo reads: “Why I love my job so much! Meet Jean and Brian, two of our very loyal customers. Brian was in for another makeup lesson today as he does his wife’s makeup every day, as she is going blind. Such a wonderful couple who live their life to the full!”

While the picture was posted by a man from Glasgow named Scott Summers, the original person responsible for the post has not been identified.

If the photo of Jean and Brian isn’t priceless enough, then the reactions of other users might do the trick. One Twitter user said: “I can’t even get a text back.”

Another person said: “Where can I find a man this dedicated? Not blind, just lazy.”

A dozen others have simply remarked on how Brian looks like Robin Williams.

Regardless, the viral photo is a perfect example of what our relationship goals are for the future.

