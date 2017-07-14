Starbucks is Giving Away Free Drinks Today For an Hour

Business by Good News Network

🍍🍓🍑✨Free Tea Friday✨🍍🍓🍑

Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!



(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017

While you may not like lattés or cappuccinos, you now have a chance to get a daily dose of fruity flavors today – totally free of charge.

If you visit any of the participating American or Canadian Starbucks locations between 1PM and 2PM, you are eligible for a free Teavana Iced Tea Infusion.

These refreshing drinks include Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, and Peach Citrus Tea.

While it’s unknown whether “Free Tea Friday” will be a regular occurrence, be sure to catch today’s event for a chance to get in on the action.

