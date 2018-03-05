 Automotive Archives - Good News Network
Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car

Heroes

Woman’s Near-Fatal Car Accident Led Her to Marrying the Love of Her Life

Inspiring

Defying Stereotypes, Female Mechanic Fixes Worries of Women Drivers in the Middle East

World

Watch Senior’s Reaction to Finally Getting Last Ride With the ‘One That Got Away’

Inspiring

The ‘Airbnb of Parking Spots’ Wants to Pay Your Parking Tickets This Month

Business

London’s Iconic Black Cabs Go Electric

World

Hero Cop Holds onto Van Dangling Over a Bridge Until Man Inside is Saved

Heroes

New Device Allows Cars to Detect Black Ice and Warn Other Vehicles of Danger

Science

Real-Life Action Hero Harrison Ford Races to Help Car Collision Victim

Celebrities

Pope Auctions Gift Worth $250K For Christian Communities Destroyed by ISIS

Inspiring

Another Country to Ditch Fossil Fuel Vehicles

World

Guy Makes Hilarious Commercial to Sell His Girlfriend’s Used Car–and Bidding Soars

Laughs

Veteran Who Stole Truck to Save 30 Vegas Shooting Victims Surprised With New Car

Inspiring

Adorable Kids Asked to Design Cars of The Future Demand Rainbow Headlights, Fins, Wings

Arts & Leisure

Tesla Remotely Extends Range of its Vehicles in Florida to Help Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Business

Motorcycle Heroes Pull 10 People From Cars as Black Smoke and Fire Engulf Highway

Heroes

Nevada Cracks Down on Driving Below the Speed Limit in Left Lane

USA

Taxi Service By Women, For Women, Launches in India

World

France Plans to Eliminate Coal by 2022 and Petrol Cars by 2040

World

Car Dealership Saves Kitten Trapped in SUV

Animals
