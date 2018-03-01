 Colorado Archives - Good News Network
Less-Adopted Black Cats Have More Suitors Thanks to New Marvel Movie

USA

After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs

USA

Widow’s Heartfelt Letter Spurs Newscaster to Wear Special Jacket

Inspiring

Woman Meets Homeless Family Living in a Broken Bus, So She Comes Back With a House

Inspiring

Anonymous Donor Buys Every Toy at Goodwill, Gives Them to Children For Free

Inspiring

‘Cuddle Crew’ Cops Comfort Premature Baby, Giving Relief to Parents

Inspiring

When Dad Falls Off Ladder and Breaks Leg, Firefighters Finish Hanging the Christmas Lights

Inspiring

Denver Passes Trailblazing Legislation Banning Declawing

USA

Hikers Rescue Starving Dog Trapped For 6 Weeks On Frigid Mountain

Animals

Unlikely Friendship Spurs Former Neo-Nazi to Remove Swastika Tattoos

Inspiring

This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door

USA

Scared 4-Year-Old Girl Calls Police to Check Her House for Monsters

Kids

Cops Give Scathing Review of Bear’s Piano Skills on Surveillance Footage

Laughs

Colorado Joins Paris Climate Agreement

USA

Lost Hikers Rescued in Record Amount of Time, Thanks to Drone

Inspiring

Watch Veterinarian Soothe Anxious Dogs by Singing to Them

Animals

Denver to Hire Homeless Residents for Day Jobs – No Strings Attached

USA

Surplus Marijuana Tax Revenues to be Used for Bully Prevention in Colorado

USA

Watch Firefighters Rescue Exhausted Horse from Mud After Spending Hours to Help

Inspiring

Bear With Head Stuck in a Cheese Puffs Barrel Rescued by Man’s Lasso

Heroes
