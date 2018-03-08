 stories of compassion
Home Tags Compassion

Tag: Compassion

Stories of humans and animals showing compassion for others.

Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time

Celebrities

When Teens Are Asked to do Something Kind, They Write 5,100 Notes to Uplift Every Student in School

Kids

Woman Catches Thief Then Takes Him Out For Coffee

Inspiring

Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her

Kids

Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out

Inspiring

When Mom Cancels Appointment to Take Care of Sick Son, Company Sends Her Flowers

Business

Widow’s Heartfelt Letter Spurs Newscaster to Wear Special Jacket

Inspiring

Teen Buying Coats For Homeless Doesn’t See Stranger Snap His Photo Til Hundreds Share It Online

Inspiring

5th Graders Hear Senior Couple’s Story of Racial Injustice and Take Action 60 Years Later

Kids

Instead of Cleaning the Fridge as Requested, Home Nurse Finds it Empty –and Fills it

Inspiring

Gym Gives Free Lifetime Pass to Refugee Boy Staring Longingly Through the Window

Inspiring

The Golden Rule For Success: The Importance of Giving Back When You Have Nothing

Good Health

Sarah Silverman Befriends Troll Who Insulted Her and Pays For His Medical Treatment

Celebrities

Woman Meets Homeless Family Living in a Broken Bus, So She Comes Back With a House

Inspiring

Waiter Fights Back Tears When Repeat Customer Calls Him Outside to Hand Over Keys to a Car

Inspiring

Custodian Learns Teen is Hungry and Homeless So She Shows Him Her ‘Other’ Janitor’s Closet

Inspiring

Police Discover That ‘Missing’ Son Actually Has Secret Christmas Plans For Mom

Kids

Four Easy and Free Ways to Do Good This Holiday Season

Inspiring

Anonymous Donor Buys Every Toy at Goodwill, Gives Them to Children For Free

Inspiring
123...56Page 1 of 56

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC