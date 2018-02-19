 Dance Archives - Good News Network
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless

Watch 72-Year-old Do Some Funky Yoga Moves For Cancer Awareness

Little Girl’s Dancing Goes Viral as She Steals the Show From Her Choir

Woman Dances Night Away With Airport Strangers After Missing A Flight And Getting Stranded

Watch Airline Passenger Hilariously Bust a Move When Gate Agent Tells Him to Sing

When You’re Feeling Down, Dance Your Blues Away With These Folks

You Can’t Help But Smile When You Watch This Humble Woman’s Excitement Over a New Office Chair

When Hurricane Irma Raged Outside, Cop Offered His Hand to Frightened Senior For a Dance

This Is What a First Wedding Dance Looks Like When You’re Broadway Stars

Cure For Arachnophobia? Watch These Peacock Spiders Dance to “Stayin’ Alive”

College Girl Gives Up Free Time to Show Special Needs Kids That They Can Dance

Cop Stops to Bust a Move With Senior Dancing Alone on the Street

Dance Company Includes People in Wheelchairs and Busts a Beautiful Move

Boy Named Blessing was Born With Deformed Legs, But Watch His Award-winning Breakdance Moves

Watch Boy Dance For First Time Since He Was Paralyzed

Watch Dancing Dads in Tutus Steal the Show in Students’ Ballet Class

Police Officer, Student End 911 Call in Funky Dance Competition-Watch

Boy Can’t Help But Dance After Ringing Special Bell Signifying End of Treatment

Watch Boy With Down Syndrome Dance With Gaga to “Born This Way”

Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance Routine

