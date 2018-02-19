Dance Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Good News Network
Home
Tags
Dance
Tag: Dance
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless
Feb 19, 2018
Kids
Watch 72-Year-old Do Some Funky Yoga Moves For Cancer Awareness
Nov 19, 2017
Your Blogs
Little Girl’s Dancing Goes Viral as She Steals the Show From Her Choir
Nov 8, 2017
Top Videos
Woman Dances Night Away With Airport Strangers After Missing A Flight And Getting Stranded
Oct 12, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Airline Passenger Hilariously Bust a Move When Gate Agent Tells Him to Sing
Oct 8, 2017
Laughs
When You’re Feeling Down, Dance Your Blues Away With These Folks
Oct 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
You Can’t Help But Smile When You Watch This Humble Woman’s Excitement Over a New Office Chair
Sep 22, 2017
Laughs
When Hurricane Irma Raged Outside, Cop Offered His Hand to Frightened Senior For a Dance
Sep 13, 2017
Inspiring
This Is What a First Wedding Dance Looks Like When You’re Broadway Stars
Sep 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Cure For Arachnophobia? Watch These Peacock Spiders Dance to “Stayin’ Alive”
Sep 5, 2017
Laughs
College Girl Gives Up Free Time to Show Special Needs Kids That They Can Dance
Aug 31, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Cop Stops to Bust a Move With Senior Dancing Alone on the Street
Aug 24, 2017
Inspiring
Dance Company Includes People in Wheelchairs and Busts a Beautiful Move
Aug 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Boy Named Blessing was Born With Deformed Legs, But Watch His Award-winning Breakdance Moves
Jun 19, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Boy Dance For First Time Since He Was Paralyzed
Mar 17, 2017
Kids
Watch Dancing Dads in Tutus Steal the Show in Students’ Ballet Class
Feb 18, 2017
Laughs
Police Officer, Student End 911 Call in Funky Dance Competition-Watch
Feb 12, 2017
Inspiring
Boy Can’t Help But Dance After Ringing Special Bell Signifying End of Treatment
Feb 11, 2017
Kids
Watch Boy With Down Syndrome Dance With Gaga to “Born This Way”
Feb 8, 2017
Kids
Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance Routine
Oct 18, 2016
Arts & Leisure
1
2
3
4
Page 1 of 4
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
