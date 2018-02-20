 Death Archives - Good News Network
Dying Man Pleads With Facebook to Find Home For His Dog and the Response is Overwhelming

Animals

Funeral Home Hosts Pizza Parties to Take the Sting Out of Death So People Will Pre-Plan Their Funerals

USA

Don’t Wait For Your Best Friend to Pass: Learn From Henry and Shift to a Life That Fulfills You

Self-Help

Watch Woman’s Tear-jerking Reaction to Hearing Heartfelt Voicemail Play Through Gift Teddy Bear

Inspiring

27-Year-old With Terminal Cancer Pens Heartfelt Letter on Why You Should Change Your Life

Inspiring

Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017

USA

Remembering Rose Marie, Hollywood Icon and Dick Van Dyke Show Star: ‘Heaven just got a whole lot funnier’

Celebrities

Paramedic Crew Goes Out of Their Way to Grant Patient’s Last Wish at the Beach

Heroes

Grandpa Granted Dying Wish of Being Buried With Cheese Steaks

Laughs

93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day: ‘True love never ends’

Inspiring

Drug to Reverse a Loved One’s Heroin Overdose Now Readily Available on Walgreens Shelves

Business

Fats Domino: ‘As Long as I’m Working, I’m Happy’ (1928-2017)

Arts & Leisure

Here’s Your Antidote to Current Events: Positive News About 10 Death Rates That Keep Going Down

Health

Stars Pay Tribute to Tom Petty: the Classic American Rocker (1950-2017)

Celebrities

Man Goes to 13 Ball Parks to Scatter Pal’s Ashes in the Perfect Way for a Plumber

Inspiring

Stars Pay Tribute to ‘King of Comedy’ Jerry Lewis (1926-2017)

Celebrities

How a Swimming Pool for Neighborhood Kids Helped Heal a Man After Wife’s Death

Inspiring

Thousands Send Rainbow Pictures to 9-Year-Old Who Lost Both His Parents

Kids

Community Shows Up in Full Force to Love Hero Dog in His Final Hours

Animals

Watch Coma Survivor Stand Up to Kiss His Wife for the First Time After Doctors Doubted He Would Live

Inspiring
