Death Archives - Good News Network

Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Home
Tags
Death
Tag: Death
Dying Man Pleads With Facebook to Find Home For His Dog and the Response is Overwhelming
Feb 20, 2018
Animals
Funeral Home Hosts Pizza Parties to Take the Sting Out of Death So People Will Pre-Plan Their Funerals
Feb 8, 2018
USA
Don’t Wait For Your Best Friend to Pass: Learn From Henry and Shift to a Life That Fulfills You
Feb 5, 2018
Self-Help
Watch Woman’s Tear-jerking Reaction to Hearing Heartfelt Voicemail Play Through Gift Teddy Bear
Jan 24, 2018
Inspiring
27-Year-old With Terminal Cancer Pens Heartfelt Letter on Why You Should Change Your Life
Jan 8, 2018
Inspiring
Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017
Jan 8, 2018
USA
Remembering Rose Marie, Hollywood Icon and Dick Van Dyke Show Star: ‘Heaven just got a whole lot funnier’
Dec 29, 2017
Celebrities
Paramedic Crew Goes Out of Their Way to Grant Patient’s Last Wish at the Beach
Dec 16, 2017
Heroes
Grandpa Granted Dying Wish of Being Buried With Cheese Steaks
Nov 21, 2017
Laughs
93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day: ‘True love never ends’
Nov 13, 2017
Inspiring
Drug to Reverse a Loved One’s Heroin Overdose Now Readily Available on Walgreens Shelves
Oct 26, 2017
Business
Fats Domino: ‘As Long as I’m Working, I’m Happy’ (1928-2017)
Oct 26, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Here’s Your Antidote to Current Events: Positive News About 10 Death Rates That Keep Going Down
Oct 5, 2017
Health
Stars Pay Tribute to Tom Petty: the Classic American Rocker (1950-2017)
Oct 4, 2017
Celebrities
Man Goes to 13 Ball Parks to Scatter Pal’s Ashes in the Perfect Way for a Plumber
Aug 24, 2017
Inspiring
Stars Pay Tribute to ‘King of Comedy’ Jerry Lewis (1926-2017)
Aug 22, 2017
Celebrities
How a Swimming Pool for Neighborhood Kids Helped Heal a Man After Wife’s Death
Aug 14, 2017
Inspiring
Thousands Send Rainbow Pictures to 9-Year-Old Who Lost Both His Parents
Aug 1, 2017
Kids
Community Shows Up in Full Force to Love Hero Dog in His Final Hours
Jul 31, 2017
Animals
Watch Coma Survivor Stand Up to Kiss His Wife for the First Time After Doctors Doubted He Would Live
Jul 28, 2017
Inspiring
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
