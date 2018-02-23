 Discovery Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Discovery

Tag: Discovery

New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary

Health

Amateur Finds ‘Mother Lode’ of Dinosaur Footprints Literally in NASA’s Parking Lot—About to be Demolished

Science

Population Estimate of Rare Fish That Walks on its ‘Hands’ Just Doubled, After Accidental Discovery

Environment

Simple Blood Test May Detect Up To Eight Cancers, Many of Which Are Currently Undetectable

Health

Find a Chunk of the Michigan Meteorite and You Can Win $20,000

USA

How a FedEx Employee Discovered the World’s Largest Prime Number

Inspiring

So Many Awesome Things Happened At NASA This Year, It’s Hard to Narrow Them Down

Science

Helium Discovery a ‘Game-changer’ for MRI Machines

Science

Newly Discovered Methane-eating Bacteria Could Help Save the Atmosphere

Environment

Boy Trips, Falls and Discovers Rare Million-Year-old Fossil

Kids

Pastor Finds and Then Gives Away 706-Carat Diamond

Inspiring

Nestlé Discovered How to Slash Sugar Content in Chocolate by 40% Without Changing Taste

Health

Newly Discovered Earth-Like Planet is Possibly Habitable

Science
nebula from Gemini Observatory-AURA

Physicists May Have Discovered a Previously Unknown Fifth Force of Nature

Science

Let the Sunshine In: New Sunscreen Compound Protects Cells From UVA Damage

Health

Philippine Teen Discovers Powerful Natural Poison Against Zika Bugs

Health

Telescopes Find Clues For How Giant Black Holes Formed So Quickly

Science

Canadian Teen May Have Discovered Ancient Maya Ruins By Studying Stars

Kids

Newly Discovered Bacteria Can Eat Plastic Bottles

Environment

New Beatrix Potter Story Being Published 100 Yrs After it was Lost

Arts & Leisure
12Page 1 of 2

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC