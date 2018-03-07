Dog Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Dog
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Mar 7, 2018
Animals
Watch Dramatic Moment When Woman Decides to March into Frozen Lake to Rescue Stranger’s Dog
Mar 4, 2018
Heroes
When Old Dog Won’t Play With Anything But Discontinued Toy, PetSmart Folks Don’t Give Up
Feb 28, 2018
Animals
Watch Exonerated Man Reunite With Puppy He Had Raised in Prison
Feb 26, 2018
Animals
Woman Surprised to Find Her Dog Comforting a Grieving Stranger in the Airport
Feb 23, 2018
Animals
Dog Found Tied to Tree With a Note is Adopted: “She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me”
Feb 21, 2018
Animals
Woman Realizes the Old Dog She Just Adopted Was Same One She Had as a Child
Feb 18, 2018
Animals
‘Sad’ Dog Looking For Kids to Read to Him is Now All Booked Up
Feb 16, 2018
Animals
Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water
Feb 9, 2018
Animals
Watch This Friendly Encounter Between a Polar Bear and Sled Dog
Feb 8, 2018
Animals
‘Back from the dead’: Dog Returns Home 10 Years After Going Missing
Feb 6, 2018
Animals
Are You Ever Bored? Get Inspiration From This Dog That Plays ‘Fetch’ By Himself
Jan 28, 2018
Animals
The Only Word This Dog Knew Was ‘No’ – Now, He’s Transformed Into the Happiest Pup
Jan 23, 2018
Animals
Hotel Concierge Sends Puppy Via Room Service, if You Want to Snuggle
Jan 1, 2018
Animals
Janitor Works At Bank For 30 Years So Coworkers Surprise Him With Puppy After His Dog Dies
Dec 10, 2017
Inspiring
This Service Dog Has Become the Most Popular Worker on College Campus
Oct 28, 2017
Animals
Dog Hailed as Hero After Refusing to Leave Goats Alone in Wildfires
Oct 17, 2017
Animals
California Woman Escapes Wildfires On Bike Carrying Her 70-Pound Pit Bull
Oct 16, 2017
Heroes
Hero Dog Smashes Window to Summon Help and Save Stricken Owner
Aug 1, 2016
Animals
Stolen Dog Can’t Contain Himself When Reunited with Man After 2 Years (WATCH)
May 14, 2016
Animals
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
