Drugs Archives - Good News Network

3 Invigorating Tips for Kicking Boredom if You’re in Recovery

Self-Help

Heroin Vaccine Could Prevent Overdoses and Addiction

Health

Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead

USA

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

First Ever Cannabis-Based Drug Submitted to the FDA For Approval

Health

Fed Up With Expensive Medications, Hospitals Are Banding Together to Make Their Own Drugs

Health

California is Allowing One Million Residents Convicted of Weed Charges to Wipe Slate Clean

USA

Norway Becomes First Scandinavian Country to Decriminalize Drugs in Historic Vote

World

Two Breakthrough Drugs to Treat Migraines May Soon Hit the Market

Health

How to Break an Addiction in 30 Days

Good Health

Supreme Court Rules Law Student Who Turned Life Around Can Take Bar Exam

Inspiring

Electronic Earpiece That Could Block Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms Gets FDA Approval

Health

Ayahuasca Plant May Relieve Depression and Addiction, Says Largest Observational Study to Date

Health

Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years

USA

CVS to Limit Opioid Prescriptions, Expand Disposal Service That’s Returned 100 Tons of Drugs

Health

How a Lost Purse Got a Heroin Addict on the Path to Recovery

Heroes

Governor Christie Allocates $200 Million to Fight Opioid Crisis in New Jersey

USA

FDA Says MDMA is Breakthrough Cure for PTSD After Shocking Success of Clinical Trials

Health

Iran Plans to Decriminalize Drug Use Allowing the Nation to Help its Addicts

World

New Hampshire Passes Bipartisan “Commonsense Reform” Decriminalizing Marijuana

USA
