Florida Archives - Good News Network

Tag: Florida
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Mar 6, 2018
Heroes
Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay
Feb 7, 2018
Celebrities
Watch Boat Captain Pull Rusty Hook From Mouth of 7-Foot-Long Shark
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
When Dog Chews Girl’s Beloved Elf on the Shelf, Hospital Works Magic With a Little Help From Santa
Dec 8, 2017
Inspiring
Youngster Travels 1,000 Miles to Meet 81-Year-old Lady He Met on ‘Words With Friends’
Dec 5, 2017
Inspiring
Elementary School ‘Share Tables’ Keep Unwanted Lunch Food Out of Trash
Nov 17, 2017
Kids
Cop Rescues and Finds Homes For 63 Kittens Because it’s ‘Cheaper than Having Kids’
Oct 4, 2017
Animals
Celebrate the Weekend by Watching T-Rex Guide Plane into Airport Parking Spot
Sep 29, 2017
Laughs
5000 Abandoned Bikes From ‘Burning Man’ to Be Given New Life in Hurricane-Ravaged Towns
Sep 28, 2017
USA
Former Publisher Opens $30-million Home to 70 Foster Kids Displaced by Irma
Sep 15, 2017
USA
Watching Kristen Bell Cheer Up Hurricane Irma Evacuees Will Melt Your Heart
Sep 15, 2017
Celebrities
Bank Wants to Help Customers Affected by Hurricane, Waives 3 Big Fees in Florida
Sep 14, 2017
USA
Watch Reporter Leap to the Rescue of Dolphins Beached From Hurricane Irma
Sep 12, 2017
Environment
Phone Service Providers Offering Free Text, Voice, and Data to Hurricane Victims
Sep 11, 2017
Business
Star Power Steps Up on Tuesday’s Telethon for Hurricane Relief
Sep 10, 2017
Celebrities
Tesla Remotely Extends Range of its Vehicles in Florida to Help Hurricane Irma Evacuees
Sep 10, 2017
Business
Airlines Did the Right Thing in Florida Ahead of Hurricane
Sep 9, 2017
Business
Stranger Gives Last Generator to a Desperate Shopper So She Can Keep Father on Oxygen
Sep 8, 2017
Heroes
Pit Bulls Save Children From Venomous Snake Lurking in Their Yard
Aug 22, 2017
Animals
Sacking Homework, County Schools Tell Parents to Read With Their Kids Instead
Aug 17, 2017
USA
