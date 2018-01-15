 Generosity Archives - Good News Network
Stranger Gives the Boots Off His Feet to Freezing Homeless Man on the Subway

Inspiring

Young People Are More Savvy and Generous Toward Charities Than Any Other Age Group

World

Anonymous Donor Buys Every Toy at Goodwill, Gives Them to Children For Free

Inspiring

When Teacher Can’t Afford Holiday Gifts for Sick Son, Students Leave Surprise on His Desk

Kids

Muslim Doctors Run Clinic to Give Free Health Care to People of All Faiths

Religion

A ‘Love Army’ of People Donate $9 Million to Las Vegas Heroes

USA

Celebrity Chef Brings 45,000 Meals to Puerto Rico—and Won’t Stop There

USA

Gov. Christie Sending 1,100 Emergency Workers to Puerto Rico to Help with Hurricane Recovery

USA

Jennifer Lopez and ‘Despacito’ Star, Daddy Yankee, Donate $1 Million Each To Puerto Rico

Celebrities

Woman Sews Inspirational Quotes Into Blankets to Warm Hundreds of Homeless People’s Hearts

Inspiring

Garth Brooks Stops Show for Mom Holding Sign That Says ‘Today My Son Is Cancer-Free’

Celebrities

Over a Quarter Million Dollars Donated to Help Victims of Western Wildfires

USA

Little Girl Uses Her Lemonade Stand to Pay Down Other Kids’ School Lunch Debt

Kids

Stranger Erects New Mailbox for Blind Woman So She Doesn’t Have To Walk Into Street

Inspiring

Man Gives $25Mil to Ease Debt for Students of Social Work: ‘They’re Heroes’

USA

Stranger Gives Last Generator to a Desperate Shopper So She Can Keep Father on Oxygen

Heroes

Rescue Pup Melts Hearts by Sharing its Good Fortune With Homeless Dog

Animals

NFL Player Spends Thousands so Kids Can Have Fun in the Sun For Free

Sports

Homeless Man Gives His Shoes to Diner In Need of Attending Wife’s Birthday

Inspiring

Selfless Giving: How to Do it and Why We Need it

Self-Help
