Germany Archives - Good News Network

Scientists Create World’s First Zero-Emission Solar Fuel Reactor That Works at Night

Environment
subway platform reading-moriza-Flickr-CC

Why Germany is Making it Free to Ride Buses and Trains in 5 Cities

World

Anti-Islam Politician Resigns, Converts to Islam

Religion

Artists Transform Swastika Graffiti into Friendly Works of Street Art

Arts & Leisure

There Was So Much Wind in Germany Last Week, Consumers Were Given Free Energy

World

Designers Set World Record For Tallest Sandcastle Using 3,860 Tons of Sand

Arts & Leisure

German Parliament Votes to Legalize Same-sex Marriage

World

Germany Wipes Slate Clean for 50,000 Men Convicted Under Anti-Gay Law

World

Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay

World

Germans Switch on ‘World’s Largest Artificial Sun’

Science

Porsche Gives Every Employee, From Engineer to Janitor, a Big Bonus

Business

95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis

Inspiring

Guy Sacrifices Tesla to Save Unconscious Driver, Elon Musk Offers to Repair It

Heroes

Berlin Senior Uses Spray Paint to Turn Swastikas into Hearts

Heroes

Hero Refugees Capture Bomb Suspect When Police Couldn’t

Heroes

Check Out This Amazing Artwork From Discarded New York Subway Tickets

Arts & Leisure

Flight Attendant Adopts Stray Dog That Always Awaited Her Return From Countries Abroad

Animals

Berlin’s Graveyards Are Being Converted Into Spaces For the Living

World

German Town Hails Syrian Refugee ‘Hero’ Who Turned in $55,000

Heroes

New Website Helps Germans Meet Migrants to Talk About Life

World
