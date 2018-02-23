Germany Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Germany
Tag: Germany
Scientists Create World’s First Zero-Emission Solar Fuel Reactor That Works at Night
Feb 23, 2018
Environment
Why Germany is Making it Free to Ride Buses and Trains in 5 Cities
Feb 14, 2018
World
Anti-Islam Politician Resigns, Converts to Islam
Jan 25, 2018
Religion
Artists Transform Swastika Graffiti into Friendly Works of Street Art
Jan 10, 2018
Arts & Leisure
There Was So Much Wind in Germany Last Week, Consumers Were Given Free Energy
Nov 3, 2017
World
Designers Set World Record For Tallest Sandcastle Using 3,860 Tons of Sand
Sep 12, 2017
Arts & Leisure
German Parliament Votes to Legalize Same-sex Marriage
Jun 30, 2017
World
Germany Wipes Slate Clean for 50,000 Men Convicted Under Anti-Gay Law
Jun 26, 2017
World
Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay
Jun 8, 2017
World
Germans Switch on ‘World’s Largest Artificial Sun’
Apr 23, 2017
Science
Porsche Gives Every Employee, From Engineer to Janitor, a Big Bonus
Mar 23, 2017
Business
95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis
Mar 4, 2017
Inspiring
Guy Sacrifices Tesla to Save Unconscious Driver, Elon Musk Offers to Repair It
Feb 16, 2017
Heroes
Berlin Senior Uses Spray Paint to Turn Swastikas into Hearts
Dec 20, 2016
Heroes
Hero Refugees Capture Bomb Suspect When Police Couldn’t
Oct 14, 2016
Heroes
Check Out This Amazing Artwork From Discarded New York Subway Tickets
Sep 25, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Flight Attendant Adopts Stray Dog That Always Awaited Her Return From Countries Abroad
Aug 11, 2016
Animals
Berlin’s Graveyards Are Being Converted Into Spaces For the Living
Aug 9, 2016
World
German Town Hails Syrian Refugee ‘Hero’ Who Turned in $55,000
Jun 29, 2016
Heroes
New Website Helps Germans Meet Migrants to Talk About Life
May 26, 2016
World
1
2
3
Page 1 of 3
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC