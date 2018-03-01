 Government Archives - Good News Network
Doctors Turn Down Pay Raise So Their Fellow Health Care Workers Can Get a Raise Instead

Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead

Anti-Islam Politician Resigns, Converts to Islam

These Governors Have Signed Executive Orders to Enforce Net Neutrality in Their States

After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs

Norway Set to Ban All Fur Farming

This Country Just Became the First to Make It Illegal To Pay Women Less Than Men

China Launches World’s Biggest Carbon Trading Market: ‘It’s like the Pyramids of Giza for climate policy’

New York is On the Right Path: Number of People in Jail Falls to Lowest Since 1982

Mexico Protects Largest Ocean Reserve in North America

Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US

People Can Pay Their Parking Fines With Cans of Food for the Hungry

Senators Make Bipartisan Progress on Background Check Legislation

In Major Game-Changer, Norway Pushed to Divert its Massive Wealth Out of Fossil Fuel

Check Out People’s Elation Yesterday When Australia Voted ‘Yes’ For Gay Marriage

India Bans Circuses From Using Wild Animals For Exhibition

New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to Zero Emissions

Amazing Turnaround as Saudi Leader Denounces Conservative Clerics in Push for Progressive Future

Britain Announces Plan to Ban Antique Ivory Trade

U.S. Energy Secretary Announces $36 Million For Carbon Capture Technologies

