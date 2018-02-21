 History Archives - Good News Network
Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany

World

Amateur Finds ‘Mother Lode’ of Dinosaur Footprints Literally in NASA’s Parking Lot—About to be Demolished

Science

Ordinary Black American Didn’t Set Out to Change the World, But Did

Heroes

NASA Zooms In on One of the Oldest Galaxies With the Help of a Cosmic Magnifying Glass

Science

CT Scans Reveal Secrets of a 200-million-year-old Dinosaur – and You Can 3D Print it for Free

Science

102-Year-old Thinks His Whole Family Died in WWII Until He Meets Nephew He Never Knew He Had

Inspiring

5 Fun Ways to Get Children Interested in the Topic of History

Arts & Leisure

Holocaust Survivor Indebted to American Troops Donates $1Mil: ‘First they saved us. Then … they welcomed us’

Inspiring

Guy Raises Funds to Build Statue For the First and Only Cat in Space

Animals

WWII Ship Transformed into Giant Artificial Coral Reef – and it’s Magnificent

Environment

The ‘Women of NASA’ Blast-off in New Lego Set

Arts & Leisure

Audrey Hepburn’s Family Opens Up Her Attic for Auction

Celebrities

Tribute to the Russian Who Once Single-handedly Averted a Global Nuclear War (1939–2017)

World

Upscale Fashion Company is Paying to Maintain Rome’s Colosseum

Business

Boy Trips, Falls and Discovers Rare Million-Year-old Fossil

Kids

Poland Once Gave America a Birthday Card With 5.5 Million Signatures

USA

English Village Asks Arab Prime Minister to Help Buy Community Center – and He Said Yes

Inspiring

Museum Celebrates ‘Summer of Love’ 50th Anniversary in Amazing Collection of Fashion, Art & Music

Arts & Leisure

Looking For a Purrrrfect Road Trip Destination? Visit American Museum of the House Cat

Arts & Leisure

Good News in History, May 18

This Day In History
