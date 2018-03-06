 Homeless Archives - Good News Network
When Homeless Man Passes Away, Neighbors Step Up to Care For His Beloved Cat Colony

Inspiring

New Los Angeles ‘Parking Meters’ Are Collecting Change For the Homeless

USA

Homeless Teen Goes From Living in a Car to Creating Absolutely Stunning Photos as a Wedding Photographer

Arts & Leisure

Origami-inspired Tents of Donated Cardboard Could Protect Brussels’s Homeless

World

After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs

USA

Instead of Trashing Groceries During Cooler Malfunction, Store Donates 35,000 Pounds of Food

Business

Woman Meets Homeless Family Living in a Broken Bus, So She Comes Back With a House

Inspiring

Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’

Heroes

Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain

Inspiring

Guy Shows How You Can Now Use Amazon Prime to Instantly Help the Homeless

Inspiring

London Train Station to Throw Christmas Party for City’s Homeless

World

Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home

Inspiring

Homeless Man Tears Open Deadlocked Door and Rescues Kids From Smoke-Filled Home

Heroes
Say it with a Sock holding Lava Mae socks

Buy Gift of Socks and Get a Free Pair for Yourself –And 15,000 for the Homeless

USA

When Homeless Man Helps Woman With His Last $20, She Repays Him 100-Fold

Inspiring

Man Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless on Street Corner, So Stranger Buys Him His Own Barbershop

Inspiring

Teen Boys Filmed Giving Duvet to Homeless Man and Tucking Him In

Inspiring

Irish Mosque Opens Doors to the Homeless Amidst First Hurricane in 50 Years

Religion

Parking Meters Shaped Like Keys are Key to Ending One City’s Homelessness

USA

Once a Homeless Teen Mom, She’s Now a Hairdresser Offering Free Makeovers to Girls in City Shelters

Inspiring
