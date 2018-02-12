Homelessness Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Homelessness
Tag: Homelessness
Man Was Dead For 28 Minutes Before a Homeless Man Helped Save His Life
Feb 12, 2018
Inspiring
New Los Angeles ‘Parking Meters’ Are Collecting Change For the Homeless
Feb 11, 2018
USA
Origami-inspired Tents of Donated Cardboard Could Protect Brussels’s Homeless
Jan 25, 2018
World
After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs
Jan 24, 2018
USA
Stranger Gives the Boots Off His Feet to Freezing Homeless Man on the Subway
Jan 15, 2018
Inspiring
Watch Formerly Homeless Boy Sob For Joy at Getting His Own Bed
Jan 14, 2018
Inspiring
Custodian Learns Teen is Hungry and Homeless So She Shows Him Her ‘Other’ Janitor’s Closet
Dec 30, 2017
Inspiring
Instead of Issuing Citation, Officer Gives a Hand-up to Homeless Panhandler
Dec 28, 2017
Inspiring
Aldi to Give Away All its Unsold Fresh Food to ‘Less Fortunate Individuals’ on Christmas Eve
Dec 9, 2017
Business
Buy Gift of Socks and Get a Free Pair for Yourself –And 15,000 for the Homeless
Nov 28, 2017
USA
First Vending Machine For the Homeless to Launch in the UK
Nov 28, 2017
World
People Can Pay Their Parking Fines With Cans of Food for the Hungry
Nov 23, 2017
USA
Cop Stops Addicted Homeless Man on the Street and Changes His Life With a Book
Nov 19, 2017
Heroes
Man Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless on Street Corner, So Stranger Buys Him His Own Barbershop
Oct 31, 2017
Inspiring
Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units
Oct 30, 2017
USA
Parking Meters Shaped Like Keys are Key to Ending One City’s Homelessness
Sep 24, 2017
USA
Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer
Aug 18, 2017
Heroes
Gas Station Owner With Heart for the Homeless Keeps Doors Open for Them 24/7
Jul 23, 2017
Inspiring
60 Schools Are Installing Washers and Dryers For Homeless and Troubled Students
Jul 13, 2017
USA
Do You Live in One of the 50 U.S. Counties That Have Ended Veteran Homelessness?
Jul 12, 2017
USA
1
2
3
...
18
Page 1 of 18
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
