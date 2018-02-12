 Homelessness Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Homelessness

Tag: Homelessness

Man Was Dead For 28 Minutes Before a Homeless Man Helped Save His Life

Inspiring

New Los Angeles ‘Parking Meters’ Are Collecting Change For the Homeless

USA

Origami-inspired Tents of Donated Cardboard Could Protect Brussels’s Homeless

World

After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs

USA

Stranger Gives the Boots Off His Feet to Freezing Homeless Man on the Subway

Inspiring

Watch Formerly Homeless Boy Sob For Joy at Getting His Own Bed

Inspiring

Custodian Learns Teen is Hungry and Homeless So She Shows Him Her ‘Other’ Janitor’s Closet

Inspiring

Instead of Issuing Citation, Officer Gives a Hand-up to Homeless Panhandler

Inspiring

Aldi to Give Away All its Unsold Fresh Food to ‘Less Fortunate Individuals’ on Christmas Eve

Business
Say it with a Sock holding Lava Mae socks

Buy Gift of Socks and Get a Free Pair for Yourself –And 15,000 for the Homeless

USA

First Vending Machine For the Homeless to Launch in the UK

World

People Can Pay Their Parking Fines With Cans of Food for the Hungry

USA

Cop Stops Addicted Homeless Man on the Street and Changes His Life With a Book

Heroes

Man Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless on Street Corner, So Stranger Buys Him His Own Barbershop

Inspiring

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units

USA

Parking Meters Shaped Like Keys are Key to Ending One City’s Homelessness

USA

Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer

Heroes

Gas Station Owner With Heart for the Homeless Keeps Doors Open for Them 24/7

Inspiring

60 Schools Are Installing Washers and Dryers For Homeless and Troubled Students

USA

Do You Live in One of the 50 U.S. Counties That Have Ended Veteran Homelessness?

USA
123...18Page 1 of 18

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC