Honesty Archives - Good News Network

When Guy Sees Napping Restaurant Cook, He Lets Them Sleep and Prepares, Pays For His Own Meal

Laughs

Man Gets Anonymous Apology and $40 From Kid Who Scratched His Truck– But Damage is Invisible

Inspiring

Guy Transforms Man He Thought Was Online Scammer into Village Saint by Sending Him $30 Camera

Inspiring

While Fishing, 11-yo Boy Reels in a Purse Lost 25 Years Ago… and Returns it to Owner

Kids

Man Returns Library Book 35 Years Later With $200 Check And Author’s Autograph

Inspiring

Pastor Finds and Then Gives Away 706-Carat Diamond

Inspiring

Girl Scout’s Hilariously Honest Cookie Reviews Lead to Record-breaking Sales

Kids

After Getting $100 Tip for Returning $187,000, Cabbie Gets Huge Rewards From Others

Inspiring

Boston Cab Driver Turns in $187,000 He Finds in Taxi (WATCH)

Inspiring

German Town Hails Syrian Refugee ‘Hero’ Who Turned in $55,000

Heroes

Child Returns Wallet With Sweet Note ‘You Look Like Nice Person’

Kids

Player’s Honesty Costs Him the Match, But Wins Hearts w/ Sportsmanship

Sports

Busboy’s Deed is So Impressive It Earns Him $26,000 in “Tips”

Heroes

Store Owners Track Down $2M Lottery Winner After Ticket Was Thrown Away

USA

Person Sends $500 to Make Amends for Park Vandalism 25 Years Ago

Inspiring

Lucky Customer Gets $1300 Instead of Chicken Wings From Dominos

Inspiring

Homeless Man Returns Wallet, $350 to Single Mother Battling Cancer

Inspiring

Man Returns Treasure He Found in Hidden Drawer of Antique Dresser

Heroes

4-foot Bag of Money Falls Out of Brinks Truck… What Would Dan Kennedy Do?

Heroes

60 Years Later, Student Makes Amends for Stealing From School

Inspiring
