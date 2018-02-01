 Housing Archives - Good News Network
An Italian Village is Selling Homes For $1.25 to Populate the Town For the Future

Watch Formerly Homeless Boy Sob For Joy at Getting His Own Bed

Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units

This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door

Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him

25 Deserving Families Will Have New Homes, Thanks to This Veteran

This Woman is Singlehandedly Buying Houses For Her City’s Homeless

Man Homeless For 33 Years is Overjoyed to Take First Hot Shower in New Home

Amazon to Include Homeless Shelter Inside New Building

City of Atlanta Legalizes Tiny Houses

Microsoft Co-founder Pledges $30M Towards Housing For Seattle’s Homeless

Free Paint-It-Forward Service Changes Lives of Families Across US

Women Break Stereotypes By Building Their Own Tiny Houses

U.S. Housing Market Has Regained All Value Lost During Housing Crisis

Scotland’s First Eco-Village for the Homeless Will Offer Education Too

Manny Pacquiao Has Built 1,000 Homes for Poor Filipinos

First Detroit Tiny House Village Lets Tenants Rent to Own

Airbnb Hosts Are Opening Their Doors to Hurricane Evacuees

UN Passes Declaration to Finally Address Refugee Human Rights

