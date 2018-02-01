Housing Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Sign in / Join
Tag: Housing
An Italian Village is Selling Homes For $1.25 to Populate the Town For the Future
Feb 1, 2018
World
Watch Formerly Homeless Boy Sob For Joy at Getting His Own Bed
Jan 14, 2018
Inspiring
Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home
Dec 7, 2017
Inspiring
Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units
Oct 30, 2017
USA
This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door
Aug 8, 2017
USA
Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him
Aug 5, 2017
USA
25 Deserving Families Will Have New Homes, Thanks to This Veteran
Jul 3, 2017
Inspiring
This Woman is Singlehandedly Buying Houses For Her City’s Homeless
May 29, 2017
Inspiring
Man Homeless For 33 Years is Overjoyed to Take First Hot Shower in New Home
May 12, 2017
Inspiring
Amazon to Include Homeless Shelter Inside New Building
May 11, 2017
Business
City of Atlanta Legalizes Tiny Houses
May 10, 2017
USA
Microsoft Co-founder Pledges $30M Towards Housing For Seattle’s Homeless
Apr 28, 2017
Celebrities
Free Paint-It-Forward Service Changes Lives of Families Across US
Mar 25, 2017
Business
Women Break Stereotypes By Building Their Own Tiny Houses
Feb 13, 2017
Your Blogs
U.S. Housing Market Has Regained All Value Lost During Housing Crisis
Dec 31, 2016
USA
Scotland’s First Eco-Village for the Homeless Will Offer Education Too
Nov 28, 2016
World
Manny Pacquiao Has Built 1,000 Homes for Poor Filipinos
Oct 20, 2016
Celebrities
First Detroit Tiny House Village Lets Tenants Rent to Own
Oct 20, 2016
USA
Airbnb Hosts Are Opening Their Doors to Hurricane Evacuees
Oct 12, 2016
Business
UN Passes Declaration to Finally Address Refugee Human Rights
Sep 26, 2016
World
1
2
3
...
5
Page 1 of 5
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
