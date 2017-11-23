 Hunger Archives - Good News Network
People Can Pay Their Parking Fines With Cans of Food for the Hungry

USA

Elementary School ‘Share Tables’ Keep Unwanted Lunch Food Out of Trash

Kids

5-Year-old Empties Piggy Bank to Buy Milk For Classmate – and Raises Money to Buy Hundreds More

Kids

Teen Prodigies Create App That Could End School Lunch Hunger

Kids

World’s Largest Food Companies Agree to Labeling Aimed at Cutting Food Waste

Business

Finnish Researchers Just Created Edible Protein Virtually Out of Thin Air

Science

After Days of Intense Search, Lost Dogs Return Home When They Smell Family Cooking Breakfast

Animals

Delivery Man Brings Pizza to Passenger Aboard Stalled Train

Inspiring

Celebs On Social Media Raise Over $1.5M for Somalian Famine

Celebrities

New USDA Guidelines Will Prevent Thousands of Pounds of Food Waste

USA

Radio Show Gathers Record-Breaking Million Pounds of Food For Charity Just by Camping

USA

Girl Finds Discarded Winning Lotto Ticket, Uses Money to Feed Homeless

Kids

Scotland Considers Legally Enshrining ‘Right to Food’

World

How One Girl Fed Thousands Thanks to an Unusually Large Cabbage

Kids

NFL Star Ditched $Million Contract to Farm Crops For The Needy #TBT

Sports

Number Of Hungry US Kids Drops To Lowest Level Since Before Recession

USA

“Uber Against Hunger” Delivers Unused Food To Needy, Hits 1000-Meal Mark

Inspiring

Celebrity Chefs To Use Olympic Leftovers To Feed The Hungry

Inspiring

12-Yr-Old Opens Food Pantry, Gets Huge Surprise From Tyson Foods

Kids

This Kansas City Community Kitchen Inspires With Its Menu and Service

USA
